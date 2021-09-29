Pokemon Fans Think Legends: Arceus Features Ancestors of Popular Series Characters

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company surprised fans with a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The trailer introduced viewers to an all-new Pokemon named Kleavor, but it also pulled back the curtain on a number of new NPCs, as well. Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past of the Pokemon world, but some of these faces seem a bit familiar; in fact, many fans think that these might actually be the ancestors of a number of characters from other mainline Pokemon games! @CentroPokemon on Twitter shared some comparisons of characters with their possible descendants, and while some might be a stretch, it’s hard to deny how close others seem!

The Tweet from @CentroPokemon can be found embedded below.

The Tweet above features six pairings of characters, with the first being a new face from Legends: Arceus, and the character next to them being one that previously appeared in the games. New characters Mai and Arezu look a lot like Diamond and Pearl‘s Marley and Mars, respectively. The design on Lian’s hat is also a perfect match for the one that Clay wears in Pokemon Black and White; that connection is impossible to deny. The yellow streak in the hair of the unnamed clothier in Jubilife Village gives her an appearance similar to Pokemon Platinum‘s Darach. The unnamed General Store owner also has a hairstyle that is reminiscent of Team Galactic’s Charon. Photographer Dagero is the biggest stretch. His all-green appearance is just slightly similar to Cheryl’s look from Diamond and Pearl.

Game Freak is clearly having a lot of fun teasing connections to some of the mainline Pokemon games! It will be interesting to see if Pokemon Legends: Arceus confirms any of these connections, or if they exist merely as a wink and a nod to longtime fans. Given its place in the timeline, it would be tough for Legends: Arceus to make these connections, but it’s possible Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl could confirm long deceased family members through new dialogue. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these character connections? Do you think we’ll see some confirmed in the games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!