New ‘Pokemon: Let’s Go’ Trailer Features Mewtwo Encounter

Nintendo’s newest Pokemon: Let’s Go trailer showed off a plethora of Pokemon that players can encounter with the trailer eventually leading up to an encounter with Mewtwo.

Mewtwo was only seen briefly in the trailer at the very end, but it’s a fitting tease for the Pokemon that so many players of the classic games will remember encountering for the first time. The Legendary Pokemon appears to be inside of a cave in the Pokemon: Let’s Go games just like how players found it within the Unknown Dungeon in the original games. Nintendo’s trailer cut off before showing what the encounter will actually look like when players find Mewtwo, so it’s unclear if there will be more to it than just throwing the Poke Ball at it or if it’ll simply be more difficult to catch compared to normal Pokemon.

Before that encounter with the Legendary Pokemon, the trailer showed off everything that people can do in the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! games, focusing on the bond between the two Pokemon and the Trainers that they belong to. With different Pokemon able to trail behind the player as they walk around the world, some of those Pokemon-Trainer combinations were also featured in the trailer. Riding on the back of an Arcanine, surfing on a Lapras, and flying with a Dragonite are just some of the Pokemon interactions that the Let’s Go games make possible.

While players would normally fight Mewtwo and other Pokemon in the mainline games before attempting to catch them, that’s not the case in Pokemon: Let’s Go. Players can walk directly into Pokemon out in the wild to see what they’re encountering before the catch opportunity occurs, some of that gameplay shown during the trailer as well. What is still in place though is the Trainer battles, many of which were also showcased in the trailer. Players can fight 1v1 or enlist the help of friends and will encounter familiar Trainers from the Kanto region such as memorable Gym Leaders and Team Rocket along with the normal slew of Trainers that fill the areas between major towns.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! are both scheduled to be out on November 16th.