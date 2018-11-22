Al Roker’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ‘Pokemon’ Pronunciation of Eevee Goes Viral

With Pokemon: Let’s Go out now, fans of Eevee are out in full force and for a milion adorable good reasons. Now the adorable pocket monster is in the spotlight once more, though for a more hilarious reason thanks to Al Roker just being Al Roker during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Oh my god, Al Roker’s pronunciation of “Eevee” pic.twitter.com/12qK1Tn0Ux — Mark (@tole_cover) November 22, 2018

Normally pronounced “EV,” Roker decided to over complicate the beloved Pokemon’s name by adding an unnecessary syllable – but he was a trooper and kept powering on in the name of Thanksgiving.

The reactions were pretty hilarious too, even giving Eevee some street cred saying that’s their Pokemon Rapper name:

Eevee-E is my favorite Pokemon rapper — Craigster (@CraigsterPants) November 22, 2018

#MacysParade in a nutshell: Gay kissing, Al Roker not knowing how to pronounce Eevee and Saiyan, and a marching band doing the Fortnite dance. — Joseph Klemm (@TnAdct1) November 22, 2018

I’m not sure how Al Roker pronounced “Eevee.” But it definitely wasn’t “Eevee.” 😂 #Snarksgiving2018 — Ryan Welker (@MegaRyry) November 22, 2018

The highlight of every Thanksgiving parade is hearing Al Roker struggle to say words like “saiyan” and “Eevee” as a balloon goes by. — Nolsgiving sponsored by Macy’s™ (@NalonQ) November 22, 2018

Hearing Al Roker grapple with Eevee and Super Saiyan Blue Goku is my life now. — Brandon Perdue (@BlueoftheKin) November 22, 2018

I got to see @alroker mispronounce “Eevee” and “Super Saiyan”. That’s literally all I wanted from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. — Green Goblin (@VGreenGoblinV) November 22, 2018

And bonus just in case you missed him trying to say Saiyan:

In his defense, for those that aren’t fans of either the Pokemon or Dragon Ball franchise, those names could look a little odd. That, and there’s a lot going on during the parade – especially so for a live broadcast. Still, it’s fun to goodnaturedly poke fun at the flub – even more so with both series being so widespread in both the gaming and television-verse.

So what do you think about Roker’s take on Eevee? What other Pokemon would you like to see him try to tackle phonetically? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or tell me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!