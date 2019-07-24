Pokemon Masters Releases Epic Trailer, Announces Summer 2019 Release Date

The newest Pokemon mobile game will be here later this summer. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released an epic promotional video for Pokemon Masters, a new free-to-play mobile game by DeNA and the Pokemon Company. Pokemon Masters will focus on a unique 3-on-3 real time Pokemon battle, with teams made up of famous trainers from the main series game. While the main series game focused on collecting Pokemon, Pokemon Masters will feature “Sync Pairs” – a team of a trainer and a single Pokemon. Players will have to recruit new Sync Pairs to strengthen their team, which is made up of three Sync Pairs.

There are a few key differences between a normal Pokemon battle and the battles in Pokemon Masters. The battles in Pokemon Masters will be real-time, with players choosing moves from all three Pokemon at the same time. A player has a move gauge that continuously re-fills over time and depletes whenever a Pokemon uses a move. In addition, Sync Pairs can use Sync Moves, powerful moves that resemble Z-Moves from the main series game. Interestingly, Trainers also play a role in battles, providing key support roles during fights. Each Trainer has their own abilities, adding a second layer of strategy when forming teams.

Dozens of trainers from the main series games will appear in Pokemon Masters, including many fan favorites. Some of the Sync Pairs named in the initial press release for Pokemon Masters includes Red and Charizard, Blue and Pidgeot, Iris and Haxorus, Korrina and Lucario, Acerola and Palossand, Misty and Starmie, and Brock and Onix. At launch, there will be 65 different Sync Pairs to recruit and use in your Pokemon battles, with more pairs added after launch.

Pokemon Masters will be released in summer 2019 on both iOS and Android devices. The game will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.