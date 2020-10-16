Pokemon Sword and Shield Code for Unova Cap Pikachu Revealed

The Pokemon Company has revealed the code to obtain the Unova Cap Pikachu for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players can obtain Unova Cap Pikachu - a Pikachu wearing the hat worn by Ash Ketchum during Pokemon the Series: Black and White - by entering the code P1KABESTW1SH. To use the code, head to the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Sword and Shield and then enter the code in the "Get with Code/Password" menu. The Pikachu will then be automatically added to either your party or your Pokemon Boxes.

The Unova Cap Pikachu is the fifth hat-wearing Pikachu made available to Pokemon Sword and Shield players. The other Pikachu can also be obtained using the following codes:

Original Cap Pikachu: P1KACHUGET

Partner Cap Pikachu: 1CH00SEY0U

Hoenn Cap Pikachu: P1KAADVANCE

Sinnoh Cap Pikachu: V0LTTACKLEP1KA

Originally released to celebrate the release of the Pokemon movies, the code distributions mark the first time that players can easily obtain all of the hat Pikachu. The various hat-wearing Pikachu are now being released to celebrate the release of the Crown Tundra, the second DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The new DLC will introduce a brand new area to explore along with several new Legendary Pokemon and a few new game modes. One of the most anticipated parts of the new DLC is the new Dynamax Adventures - a mode where a group of four players explore a Pokemon den in the hopes of finding a Legendary Pokemon. Every Legendary Pokemon from past games will be available in either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield.

Pokemon fans only have a limited time to add these Pikachu to their collections. All eight of the Pikachu codes (including the three that aren't yet available) will expire on November 30th.