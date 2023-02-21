Pokemon Presents Confirmed for February 27th

The Pokemon Company will host a Pokemon Presents on February 27th. Following an annual tradition of celebrating Pokemon Day with some announcements about the coming year, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that a Pokemon Presents will air on their YouTube channel on February 27th at 9 AM ET. The presentation will run for about 20 minutes and will feature "exciting news from across the franchise." In the leadup to the Pokemon Presents, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also host a 7-Star Tera Raid featuring a Water Tera Type Pikachu. The raid will run from February 24th through February 27th.

Fans have high expectations about the new Pokemon Presents. Likely announcements include DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (along with the announcement of improvement patches) and a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game of some kind. Players are also hoping to see Nintendo Switch Online add classic Pokemon games as both the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance have had functionality added in recent weeks. Other possible announcements includes long-awaited updates on Detective Pikachu 2 or Pokemon Sleep, both of which are confirmed to still be in the works. We could also see Pokemon Go and Pokemon Home compatibility to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Of course, Pokemon Day is the anniversary of the launch of the Pokemon franchise, as Pokemon Red and Green were originally released in Japan on those days back in 1996. For the last several years, the Pokemon franchise has turned the day into a celebration of the franchise, with both announcements and social media campaigns designed to remind folks that Pokemon is still a very big deal.