Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s New Trailer Reveals New Pokemon, Release Date

The Pokemon Company has debuted a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, showing off several new Pokemon and revealing that up to four players can play the game at once via a multiplayer mode. The new trailers also showed off the brand new Pokemon Lechonk and Pawmi, as well the Mascot Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraodon. The new trailer, which can be seen above, officially revealed a handful of brand new Pokemon.

This marks the first new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since the games were initially announced in February. Previously, we only knew that the games will be set in a new region inspired by the Iberian Peninsula, will be an “open world” game in which players can seamlessly encounter Pokemon in towns and in the wild, and will bring back several traditional Pokemon game mechanics missing from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The trailer revealed five new Pokemon – Pawmi, a dimunitive Electric-type Pokemon, Lechonk, a Normal-type Pokemon based on a pig, Smoliv, a new Normal/Grass-type Pokemon, and the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon (exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet) and Miraidon (exclusive to Pokemon Violet). The trailers also revealed that the games will have separate professors – Professor Sada will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Professor Turo will appear in Pokemon Violet. This marks the first time Pokemon game versions have had different professors depending on the game type. The player’s rival Nemona was also introduced for the first time.

The most surprising reveal was that the games would have a traditional co-op multiplayer mode. Up to four players can play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at the same time, furthering the co-op modes first seen with the Max Raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield. It’s unclear exactly how battling will work in these games and how multiplayer will impact gameplay.

The new pair of Pokemon games will be released on November 18, 2022.