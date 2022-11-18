Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Fuecoco's Evolutions Revealed

The laid-back fire croc Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a surprising evolution. As with other Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers players a choice between three Starter Pokemon at the beginning of the game. Clavell, the headmaster of the academy players attend, gives players the choice between between either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly. A player's Starter Pokemon becomes a core part of their team, especially during the player's early journey, and it will likely be one of the first Pokemon that they evolve.

Fuecoco is a laid-back Fire-type Pokemon who enjoys eating. While the Pokemon resembles a hot pepper, it's evolutionary path takes a surprisingly different turn. Like other Starter Pokemon, Fuecoco evolves twice – once at Level 16 and again at Level 36

Crocalor

Crocalor is Fuecoco's first evolution. It's a pure Fire-type Pokemon that evolves at Level 16 and is described as a Fire Croc Pokemon. Notably, Crocalor has a egg-shaped fireball on the top of its head, the result of its fire energy and overall vitality. That fireball is surrounded by a nest meant to resemble marigolds, a connection with the Day of the Dead celebrations held in Spain and Latin American countries. Here's an image of Crocalor:

Skeledirge

Fuecoco's final evolution is Skeledirge, a Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon. Notably, Skeledirge has a small bird made of flames resting on its nose. That bird hatched from its fireball egg and (according to its Pokedex) gained a soul. Skeledirge has the signature move Torch Song, which deals damage and increases Skeledirge's Special Attack stat. It also has the Hidden Ability Unaware, which ignores stat changes when hit by an enemy Pokemon's attack.

Which Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Should I Pick?

Thanks to the open world nature of the Pokemon games, there's not too much of a difference which Pokemon you should choose as your Starter Pokemon. Sprigatito will struggle with the Fire-type Team Star leader but will be useful against the Stone Titan Pokemon Klawf. Luckily, you'll be able to capture and train plenty of other Pokemon to help cover Sprigatito's weaknesses so you can proceed through the game however you choose.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on the Nintendo Switch.