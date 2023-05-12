Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC May Be Adding Major New Gameplay Feature

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero looks set to possibly add a major new gameplay feature to the pair of Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. Word of the feature comes the way of well-known Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu, relayed by Centro Leaks. More specifically, it sounds like some type of move tailor is being added to the game that will allow players to customize Pokemon moves, though, as you would expect, this will not be available for ranked battles.

"Leaker K has talked about the 'Move Tailor', which seems to be a feature of the DLC that will allow somehow to customize Pokemon moves (for example teach again old event moves), though Pokemon customized with this won't be eligible for ranked battles. As usual from this leaker, information is vague and may be misinterpreted. We will learn more as time goes on. He does also hint it will be for version 3.0.0 (so Indigo Disk)."

For any confused by this last bit, Indigo Disk is set to be the second DLC as part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, with the first being The Teal Mask. The latter is scheduled to release this fall while the former is aiming to release this winter. As for the source, the leaker in question has proven reliable in the past, but as Centro Leaks notes, all of this information is not explicitly said, but rather cryptically and vaguely tease, or at least seemingly teased. In other words, take all of this information with not just one grain of salt, but two,

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are both available, exclusively, via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the pair of Pokemon games and all things Pokemon in general, click here.

