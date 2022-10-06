Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon, Teases Hidden Ones

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropped this week, and as usual, fans have been tearing through it to find out more about the various features and monsters teased or revealed within. One of those reveals was a new evolution for Girafarig called "Farigiraf," a Pokemon that evolves from Girafarig that live in the Paldea region. While we got an in-depth look at this one and all its abilities, several more Pokemon were teased without being fully revealed at this time.

Known as the "Long Neck Pokemon," Farigiraf is both Normal and Psychic and has increased psychic energy due to the fact that its two brains are closer connected now due to the fact that the Pokemon's two heads have become one once it evolves. This Pokemon also introduces two totally new abilities to the series: Cud Chew and Armor Tail.

"Farigiraf's Ability, Cud Chew, is a new Ability appearing for the first time in these titles," reads a preview of this first new ability. "When a Pokémon with this Ability eats a Berry, it will eat it one more time at the end of the next turn."

The other possible ability it can have, Armor Tail, has to do with the head which was previously on its "tail" and has now conjoined with the main giraffe head. The brief bio for the Pokemon said that the head from the tail closes its mouth to allow Farigiraf to whip its neck around "in an attack that deals brutal physical damage," so it looks like Armor Tail plays off of that defensive nature of the technique.

"Farigiraf's Ability, Armor Tail, is another new Ability appearing for the first time in these titles," a preview read. "It makes opposing Pokémon unable to use priority moves."

But Farigiraf wasn't the only new Pokemon referenced in the trailer. While it got most of the focus, the scene immediately after Farigiraf's showcase showed the player riding around with a minimap in the lower-right corner. Through that minimap, we see several new Pokemon shown on the radar, though The Pokemon Company seems to be saving their full reveal for another day.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled to release on November 18th for the Nintendo Switch.