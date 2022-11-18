Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Fully Evolve Pawmi

The adorable rodent Pawmi requires a new evolution method to fully evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Every Pokemon game has an electric rodent of some kind that pays homage to Pikachu's place in the Pokemon franchise. This generation's electric rodent is Pawmi, a cute and diminutive Pokemon that can be found in most of the early parts of the game. Unlike most Electric-type rodents, Pawmi surprisingly has a two step evolutionary line, although players will need to do some extra work to evolve Pawmi into its final form.

Pawmi's first evolution is Pawmo. As an early game Pokemon, Pawmo evolves at a relatively low level – Level 18. Pawmo becomes an Electric/Fighting-type Pokemon, which makes it useful for handling the plethora of Ice-type and Dark-type Pokemon found in the Paldea region. You can check out an image of Pawmo below:

Pawmo eventually evolves into Pawmot, a much larger Electric/Fighting-type Pokemon. In order to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, players must have Pawmo walk 1,000 steps while in "Let's Go" mode (the game mechanic that lets a Pokemon out of its PokeBall and battle other Pokemon and pick up items at their leisure.) After they've taken the 1,000 steps, players will then need to level up Pawmo to fully evolve Pawmot. You can check out Pawmot here:

Pawmot also learns a new move that will be particularly impactful in PvP. Revival Blessing is a move that revives one of Pawmot's allies, giving it half of its HP back. While the move doesn't really make much of a difference in single-player mode, as players should have access to all sorts of Revives and other health items, Revival Blessing could make a major impact in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive play since Revives can't be accessed during PvP battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now for the Nintendo Switch.