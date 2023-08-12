Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases Tea-Related Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet could be introducing a new Pokemon related to tea in the near future. This week at the Pokemon Worlds Championships, The Pokemon Company treated attending media and influencers to a traditional tea ceremony and gave ComicBook.com and others a traditional Japanese tea set in a box with the date August 22, 2023 on it. While The Pokemon Company had no comment on what would be revealed on the date, the popular theory is that the game would reveal either a new Sinistea evolution rooted in the tradition of Japanese tea or perhaps a new Polteageist form.

A previous leak about the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC – The Teal Mask indicated that there would be two "convergent" Pokemon in the DLC, so many fans believe that the reveal could be tied to a Pokemon that resembles Sinistea and its evolved form Polteageist, but isn't technically related to those Pokemon, similarly to how Toedscool and Wiglett look similar to but aren't related to Tentacool and Diglett.

The Teal Mask DLC does seem to tie heavily into traditional Japanese themes, with the new DLC taking place in the Kitakami region. Players will experience a festival in the DLC and encounter a mystery that ties into the mysterious Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon and the new Pokemon Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. While the storyline of The Teal Mask is unclear, we do know that Ogerpon and the other Pokemon are heavily inspired by the Momotari folk story from Japan. The DLC will also feature Dipplin, a new evolution of Applin that resembles a candied apple.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's The Teal Mask DLC will be released on September 13th.