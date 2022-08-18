Pokemon to Reveal New Information About Pokemon TCG and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet This Weekend

The Pokemon Company is waiting until Sunday to reveal new information about the Pokemon Trading Card Game and the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games. Today marks the beginning of the Pokemon World Championships in London, England. Traditionally, The Pokemon Company has kicked off the multi-day competition with new information about new games and upcoming Pokemon Trading Card Sets, but this year's event is so big, players will have to wait a little longer than usual. After revealing some new information about Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Masters EX, The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara told a packed crowd of spectators that information about both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the Pokemon Trading Card Game would be revealed this Sunday.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the new pair of Pokemon games coming out this fall and are the first truly open-world Pokemon games. Players will not only meet scores of new Pokemon, they'll also be able to Terastallize their Pokemon to boost that Pokemon's strength with one particular move type. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches their normal Pokemon type (i.e, a Pikachu's Tera Type will be Electric most of the time), some individual Pokemon will have a special Tera Type that deviates from the norm. This opens up surprising new strategies in battle and opens up even more types of Pokemon to collect.

Players expect that the Pokemon Trading Card Game will feature a new type of card as it transitions from sets based on Pokemon Sword and Shield to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With the Terastal phenomenon at the heart of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, many expect the card game will feature a similar crystallization gimmick or mechanic.

Fans who aren't attending the London Pokemon World Championships will be able to watch the announcements through the Pokemon Twitch channel, which is streaming coverage of the event all weekend.