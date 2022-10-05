New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow

The Pokemon Company has announced it will release a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tomorrow. The trailer will launch on YouTube and social media channels at 9 AM ET on October 6th. No additional information has been revealed about what the trailer will contain, but it will likely feature Wiglett, the new eel-like Pokemon with more than a passing resemblance to Diglett. You can check out the initial announcement of the game down below:

The new game is just six weeks away, so it's likely we won't get too many more trailers. As such, tomorrow's trailer could contain a ton of information, including more new Pokemon, new regional forms, and perhaps even more "kinds" of Pokemon like Wiglett, which represents a form of convergent evolution that we haven't seen before. It's possible we could even see the next steps in the Starter Pokemon's evolution, which would provide some big clues about what the Pokemon will eventually turn into when they reach their final stage. Of course, this is all just speculation, but the Pokemon Company doesn't typically announce a trailer unless there will be significant new information to share.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.