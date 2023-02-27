Pokemon Sleep Finally Gets a Release Date

Pokemon Sleep lives and will be released later this year. The Pokemon Company announced that it would release Pokemon Sleep, an app dedicated to improving player's sleep through the use of Pokemon. The app will utilize either a smartphone or a special device to grade your sleep and a Pokemon's sleep habits will mimic it. The game will come out in summer 2023 along with the Pokemon Go Plus+, a new device that can be used with both the Pokemon Sleep and Pokemon Go apps.

The official trailer for Pokemon Sleep can be seen down below:

Rest your very best when #PokemonSleep arrives this summer! pic.twitter.com/WWlil8wB4Q — Pokémon Sleep (@PokemonSleep) February 27, 2023

The announcement that Pokemon Sleep would actually get a release is surprising, in part because it's been over three years since the app was first announced. The app was announced back in 2019 as a collaboration between The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Go developer Niantic, and Japanese studio Select Button. After the initial announcement, The Pokemon Company didn't provide any updates, so most players assumed the game was abandoned. However, dataminers discovered references to Pokemon Sleep in Pokemon Go's code, revitalizing hope that the strange new app was alive. Recent URL teasers indicated that the game would be released this year.

Pokemon Sleep isn't the first "lifestyle" app released by The Pokemon Company. In addition to Pokemon Go, which encourages physical activity, The Pokemon Company also has Pokemon Smile, an app that encourages kids to brush their teeth.

Pokemon Sleep will be released in summer 2023. The Pokemon Go Plus+ device will be released on July 14, 2023.