Pokemon Company Posts Editor Job Listing, Spurring More Pokemon Switch Speculation

The Pokemon Company continues to post job listings over in Europe, spurring more speculation about localization efforts for its next games.

Earlier this week, the Pokemon Company posted a job listing for a “VG Editor” position on GlassDoor.com. The position has a two-year fixed term and will be focused mainly on editing text related to video game content. This includes in-game text, strategy guides, press releases, and marketing material. The editor would also be involved in quality assurance and playtesting as needed.

Earlier this year, the Pokemon Company posted job listings for several translator positions over in Europe, which many believed were associated with the upcoming Pokemon Switch games. This new VG Editor position is located in Bellevue, WA, the home of the Pokemon Company’s US operations.

TPC is looking for someone with four years of editorial experience in the gaming industry, and wants someone who is knowledgeable about grammar and punctuation. The job listing also specifically mentions having experience in localization as a plus, which definitely indicates that this is a localization job for some sort of Pokemon game.

We should note that the Pokemon Switch games are not the only games in development. The Pokemon Company is also developing a new Pokemon mobile game based on the Pokemon Rumble series. Of course, it’s highly unlikely that the Pokemon Company would release a strategy guide for a mobile app, but stranger things have happened.

If this job listing is related to the Pokemon Switch games, it doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll get the games in 2018. As noted above, the job has a two year fixed term. If they filled this position today, that would mean that the applicant would only have a handful of months to prep for a 2018 release, and then have a year left over on their contract to handle post-release marketing efforts. While there’s definitely going to be a need to market and produce content for the next Pokemon games after launch, that still seems like an odd timeline.

You can check out the job posting here and apply if you feel that you’re qualified. Who knows, maybe you’ll get the job and end up working on the next big Pokemon game!