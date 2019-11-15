Pokemon Sword and Shield: Corviknight’s Pre-Evolutions Revealed

The popular Pokemon Corviknight is actually the final evolution of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s regional bird line. One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Sword and Shield was Corviknight, a massive Steel/Flying-type Pokemon that resembles a large crow wearing a knight’s helmet. Due to its prominence in promotional art and marketing, fans suspected that Corviknight was actually the final evolution of Galar’s regional bird. Sure enough, one of the first Pokemon players encounter in Pokemon Sword and Shield is Rookidee, the bird that eventually evolves into Corviknight. Rookidee evolves into Corvisquire at Level 18, and the evolves into Corviknight at Level 39. While Corviknight is a Flying/Steel-type Bird, both Rookidee and Corvisquire are pure Flying-type Pokemon.

Rookidee appears to be based off of the titmouse, a common songbird in the UK that’s related to the chickadee (hence the name). Corvisquire appears to be inspired by a raven, as its name is taken from the scientific name for the genus of birds to which ravens belong (Corvus) and is said to use sticks, rocks, and other tools in battle. Raven are also extremely clever and often use tools to retrieve food.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each region has its own regional bird, which usually has two evolutions. While these birds aren’t exclusive to one region (Pidgey has appeared in just about every Pokemon game), these birds are almost always associated with the region in which they first appeared.

Players can obtain Rookidee at Route 1 outside of your home town of Postwick. Both Corvisquire and Corviknight can be found in the Wild Area.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.