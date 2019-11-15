Save $20 on the Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield launched on the Nintendo Switch today, November 15th, and Amazon is marking the occasion with a straight $20 discount on the double pack. UPDATE: Sold out on Amazon, but Walmart was still taking orders with the discount (this probably won’t last long either). ORIGINAL: Grab it here while you can because there’s a very good chance that it sells out with the discount. Walmart also appears to be matching the deal, though stock is low at the time of writing.

That having been said, Amazon is still offering their $10 Prime credit pre-order bonus on both of the individual titles right now, so that would be your best backup option to get $20 in total savings. Ebay is also offering a one day deal on both titles that drops the price by $10 each with free shipping.

On a related note, the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is shipping now. You can grab one on Amazon for $199.

The official description for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

