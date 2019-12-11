Pokemon Sword and Shield to Feature Increased Appearances of Gigantamax Centiskorch and Sandaconda in Max Raid Battles

Pokemon Sword and Shield has increased the likelihood of players encountering certain Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Raid Battles. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced an uptick in the number of Gigantamax Sandaconda and Gigantamax Centiskorch Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield between now and January 9th. Pokemon Sword players will be more likely to encounter Gigantamax Sandaconda in Max Raid Battles, while Pokemon Shield players will be more likely to encounter Gigantamax Centiskorch.

Gigantamaxing is a unique variation of Dynamaxing, a new mechanic introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield that causes a Pokemon to grow to immense size. Gigantamaxing causes a Pokemon to change forms and sizes, and grants them a special G-Max move. In addition to their changed forms, both Pokemon have access to special G-Max moves that trap opponents and prevent them from being swapped out. Gigantamax Sandaconda has its Ground-type moves transformed into G-Max Sandblast, a move that deals damage and causes them to be trapped in a tomb of sand for four to five moves. Meanwhile, Gigantamax Centiskorch has the G-Max Centiferno move which does damage and traps an opponent in a firestorm for four to five moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Sandaconda and Centiskorch, players of both Pokemon games also have a higher likelihood of finding Gigantamax Butterfree and Gigantamax Snorlax in Max Raid Battles. Pokemon Sword players also have an increased likelihood of encountering Gigantamax Drednaw, while Pokemon Shield players have an increased likelihood of finding Gigantamax Corviknight. Players of both games can also join Max Raid Battles of their friends or random players by connecting to the Internet.

The increased Gigantamax raids will take place between now and January 9th.