Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Evolve Milcery into Alcremie

One of Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s new Pokemon has over 60 forms, each of which requires a different combination of item, spin move, and time of day to activate. Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company introduced Alcremie as one of the new Pokemon found in the Galar region of Pokemon Sword and Shield. This Fairy-type Pokemon resembles a literal puff of cream and has over 60 different forms. What The Pokemon Company didn’t reveal is that Alcremie has a pre-evolved form, Milcery, which can be found along Route 4 or in different parts of the Wild Area.

Milcery is one of several Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield with an unusual evolution method. Players need to give it one of seven types of sweets and then rotate their control stick while in the overworld. Not only will this cause your player character to do a little dance and then strike a pose, it will also cause Alcremie to instantly evolve. The sweet given to Milcery will be permanently incorporated into Alcremie’s body, creating the two decorations embedded on either side of its head.

There are nine forms of Alcremie, each of which can be activated using a different method of spinning during a different part of the day. Each of these nine forms can be combined with the nine types of sweets in Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving Alcremie a total of 63 different forms.

Here are the different Alcremie forms, along with how to obtain them:

Vanilla Cream: Spin control stick clockwise during the day.

Ruby Cream: Spin control stick counter-clockwise during the day.

Matcha Cream: Spin control stick clockwise during the night.

Salted Cream: Spin control stick counter-clockwise during the night.

Mint Cream: Spin control stick counter-clockwise for more than five seconds during the night.

Lemon Cream: Spin control stick clockwise for more than five seconds during the night.

Ruby Swirl: Spin control stick counter-clockwise for more than five seconds during the day.

Caramel Swirl: Spin control stick clockwise for more than five seconds during the day.

Rainbow Swirl: Spin control stick counter-clockwise for more than five seconds at dusk.