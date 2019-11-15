How Many New Pokemon Are in Pokemon Sword and Shield?

Pokemon Sword and Shield features nearly 100 new Pokemon, which includes both brand new Pokemon species and regional variants of existing Pokemon species. Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak’s newest Pokemon games, were released today. The new games are set in the Galar region, a new area of the Pokemon world inspired by the British isles. Players will explore rolling hills, mysterious forests, and a wide “Wild Area” – a new open-world area with a plethora of Pokemon species and an ever-changing weather system.

As with past Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield introduces a number of new Pokemon species. The games include 80 new Pokemon species, ranging from the starter Pokemon Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble to the new Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta. The game also includes 13 new “Galarian forms” – new variants of existing Pokemon species that adapted to the wildly different environment and atmospheres of the Galar regions. These include Pokemon like Weezing and Zigzagoon, well-known Pokemon that take on brand new forms and roles in the Pokemon games. One new addition to Pokemon Sword and Shield are special Galarian evolutions – some existing species with Galarian variants gain new evolved forms. One example is Obstagoon, the evolved form of the Galarian Linoone.

There are a lot of new Pokemon species to find and explore in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Let us know which new Pokemon is your favorite in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things Pokemon!