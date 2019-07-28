Pokemon Sword and Shield Starters Prototype Figures Revealed

We still have a few months to go before Pokemon Sword and Shield are released on the Nintendo Switch, but that isn’t stopping anyone from getting excited. Considering the overall theme of the franchise is catching small monsters and becoming the very best, collecting things goes hand in hand with that. That said, the upcoming title features a new trio of starters that fans have already begun to fall in love with. This leads us to the fact that the new starters have their own figures on the way from the Good Smile Company, and their prototypes have officially been revealed.

The Good Smile Company recently took to their official Twitter account to share an image featuring the prototypes of the upcoming miniature figures of the Pokemon Sword and Shield starters. For those who are unaware, the starters for the upcoming title are the Grass-type Grookey, Fire-type Scorbunny, and Water-type Sobble. Despite not containing any colors, the image below shows us that the inbound figures will be as adorable as ever.

Unfortunately, no additional information was revealed alongside the first look at the prototypes. We don’t know what the final versions will look like or when they will even be released, but the Good Smile Company does reassure fans that they will be “coming soon.” For those who don’t know what the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield will entail, here’s more:

“Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.”

Pokemon Sword and Shield will be arriving on November 15th for Nintendo Switch. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be picking up these figures when they are released by the Good Smile Company? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!