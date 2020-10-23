Pokemon Sword and Shield: How to Find the Legendary Swords of Justice

Pokemon Sword and Shield has players embarking on a strange set of quests to find the Legendary Swords of Justice. Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC is available now, adding dozens of new Pokemon and a whole new region to explore. Legendary Pokemon are one of the major features of the Crown Tundra. Although most of the Legendary Pokemon can be found by participating in Dynamax Adventures, a few Legendary Pokemon actually appear in the wild. The three Legendary Swords of Justice can all be found in the wild, although players will have to participate in a frustrating search quest to find the Pokemon.

Near the start of the Crown Tundra, players will meet Sofia while investigating a set of strange footprints. These footprints are tied to the three Legendary Swords of Justice, a group of Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. In order to find Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, you'll need to find 50 sets of their respective footprints in the Crown Tundra. Each Pokemon has their own set of unique footprints, which can be found in the following areas:

Cobalion: Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Caves

Terrakion: Lakeside Cave, Ballimere Lake

Virizion: Giant's Bed

Each Pokemon will appear once you find 50 sets of their respective footprints.

Once all three Pokemon are found and captured, you can also encounter Keldeo by heading to Ballimere Lake. In the lake is a small island with an empty pot. If you make a curry with this pot while having Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion on your team, Keldeo will appear for a Pokemon battle. Keldeo is typically a Mythical Pokemon that is only accessible through distributions, so this is the first time you can capture Keldeo in the wild.

