Pokemon Sword and Shield: Dynamax Adventures Have an Insanely High Shiny Rate

The new Dynamax Adventure mode in Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC is a Shiny Hunter's paradise. Pokemon fans are exploring the Crown Tundra, the brand new region introduced in the latest DLC released for Pokemon Sword and Shield. One major surprise fans noticed was that the DLC's Dynamax Adventure mode seemed to have a ton of Shiny Pokemon. Last night, dataminers confirmed that Dynamax Adventures have a much higher Shiny rate than wild encounters. Players have a 1 in 300 chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures. Those odds increase to 1 in 100 when players have a Shiny Charm. That means that players have about a 3.9% of capturing at least one Shiny Pokemon if they successfully complete a full Dynamax Adventure.

Shiny Pokemon are typically extremely rare. The default Shiny rate in Pokemon Sword and Shield is 1 in 4096, although players can increase those odds to 1 in 512 if players have a Shiny Charm and are either breeding Pokemon using a Pokemon from a different region (also known as the Masuda Method) or when encountering a Pokemon species that you've battled at least 500 times. Even if you don't have a Shiny Charm, your odds are significantly better in a Dynamax Adventure than you would trying to find a Shiny Pokemon in any other circumstances in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

One key finding Shiny Pokemon in Dynamax Adventures is that you won't actually know whether you caught a Shiny Pokemon until the Dynamax Adventure is over. Unlike normal Max Raid Battles, all Pokemon appear non-Shiny during the Dynamax battles. Players will need to catch the Pokemon (all Pokemon encountered in Dynamax Adventures have a 100% catch rate) and then look at the Pokemon once the Dynamax Adventure is over.

Another thing to keep in mind is that all Legendary Pokemon found in Dynamax Adventures can also be Shiny. Since you can only capture each Legendary Pokemon once in Dynamax Adventures, make sure that you don't leave a Dyanamax Adventure with a Legendary Pokemon unless its either Shiny or you know you don't want that Legendary Pokemon as a Shiny Pokemon.

The Crown Tundra DLC is available now.