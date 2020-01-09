Pokemon Sword and Shield Adds Galarian Slowpoke; Available Later Today

Pokemon Sword and Shield will add the Galarian version of Slowpoke as part of a new update available later today. Earlier today, Game Freak announced that a new update will be released for Pokemon Sword and Shield, which will include an early look at the Galarian Slowpoke, one of the new Pokemon that will appear in the Isle of Armor DLC. The Slowpoke has a yellow head and tail tip and is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon. For reference, Slowpoke are usually Water/Psychic-type Pokemon outside of the Galar region.

Starting later today, players will have the opportunity to catch the Galarian Slowpoke and add it to their team in Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Slowpoke will evolve into two different forms, both using items found in the different DLC packs. Galarian Slowpoke evolves into the Galarian Slowbro using an item found on the Isle of Armor, and it evolves into the Galarian Slowking using an item found on the Crown Tundra.

Slowpoke isn’t the only new Pokemon that will appear in DLC content, but this does mark the first time that a Pokemon game has added a non-Mythical Pokemon to one of its games post-release. Pokemon Sword and Shield are also the first games that will include DLC content, which will add a mix of new and existing Pokemon to the game. In total, 200 Pokemon species will be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield via the DLC content, including this new Slowpoke.

We’ll have more updates on the new Slowpoke once the Pokemon Sword and Shield update goes live.