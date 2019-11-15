Here Are All the Pokemon Exclusive to Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield will have over 20 Pokemon species exclusive to one version of the game. The Pokemon franchise has almost always released their games in pairs, each of which contain a handful of exclusive Pokemon species. Releasing pairs of games not only boosts sales, they also encourage players to trade with each other in order to collect all of the Pokemon species available between the two games. Pokemon Sword and Shield expands on this proud tradition, with each game having two gym leaders exclusive to one game in addition to nearly 20 Pokemon species.

Pokemon Sword will have a Fighting-type gym and a Rock-type gym, while Pokemon Shield has a Ghost-type gym and an Ice-type gym. This is the first time that a Pokemon game has used different gyms for different games, and helps add some additional differences besides the various Pokemon species and the focus on a different Legendary Pokemon. In terms of the Pokemon themselves, both games have two exclusive pseudo-legendary Pokemon lines. The games each have two Galarian variant Pokemon lines exclusive to them, one of which evolves into a new form, and has one new Pokemon species exclusive to each game.

Here are the Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Sword:

Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Turtonator

Mawile

Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle

Rufflet, Braviary

Passimian

Solrock

Galarian Darumaka, Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Farfetch’d,Sirfetch’d

Flapple

Zacian

Stonjourner

Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry

Scraggy, Scrafty

Swirlix, Slurpuff

Indeedee (Male)

And here are the Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Shield:

Pupitar, Larvitar, Tyranitar

Goomy, Sliggoo, Goodra

Drampa

Sableye

Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus

Vullaby, Mandibuzz

Oranguru

Lunatone

Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Corsola, Galarian Cursola

Appletun

Zamazenta

Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo

Croagunk, Toxicroak

Spritzee, Aromatisse

Eiscue

Indeedee (Female)

