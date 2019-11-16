Pokemon Sword and Shield’s New Fox Pokemon Looks Like a Famous British Figure

A new Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield bears an uncanny resemblance to a famous historical figure. Players are beginning their journeys through the Galar region in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the newest Pokemon games released earlier this week. One of the first Pokemon players encounter through their journey is Nickit, a new Dark-type Pokemon that resembles a fox. Foxes are a common predator in England, so we’re not exactly surprised that the Pokemon Company designed a new fox Pokemon, but Nickit and its evolution Thievul also took some inspiration from a notorious British historical figure. Thievul’s face, with its distinctive mustache and a facial fur pattern that resembles arched eyebrows, looks an awful lot like Guy Fawkes. One could even argue that Thievul’s tall black ears are meant to resemble the tall black hat Fawkes is commonly depicted as wearing.

Here’s what Nickit and Thievul look like:

Many people might recognize Guy Fawkes thanks to V for Vendetta, the graphic novel (and later movie) about a British anarchist wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. Fawkes was a 17th century terrorist who, with a group of conspirators, attempted to blow up England’s Parliament using barrels of gunpowder. He was discovered with barrels of gunpowder under the Parliament building, and was arrested, tortured, and executed. His arrest was later celebrated as Guy Fawkes Day, which is still celebrated every November 5th in England. Traditionally, the day is celebrated with bonfires in which effigies of Guy Fawkes (or other controversial figures) are burned.

The Galar region was inspired by Great Britain, so it’s not a surprise that one of its Pokemon is designed after an infamous Brit. After all, our use of the word “guy” directly comes from Guy Fawkes, as people named the effigies burned on Guy Fawkes Day “Guys” and the word eventually spread into common use.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now.