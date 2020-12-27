New Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Highlights Inhabitants of the Galar Region

✖

While Pokemon Sword and Shield released more than a year ago on Nintendo Switch, 2020 saw the release of a significant amount of new content for the game. The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra DLC expanded the game in a major way, adding new areas to explore, new story content, and new Pokemon to catch. Some of these Pokemon are older favorites, while others are completely new to the franchise. To celebrate the DLC, Nintendo has released an all-new trailer for Sword and Shield, shining a spotlight on the content that players can find as part of the expansion.

The all-new trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

Watch, as we examine the many wondrous Pokémon that comprise the rich tapestry of the Galar region. From a diminutive cub whose stubby arms protect it from rivals, to legendary creatures nested deep within the Crown Tundra, truly, the depths of this world are a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/cDFtlLk4yZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 22, 2020

Most games in the mainline Pokemon franchise have received a "third version" over the years, adding content that was not in the original release. For Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Pokemon Company opted instead to release a DLC expansion, so players that already enjoyed the game could continue their adventure with their current team. The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra have both been available for a while now, but in the absence of a new Pokemon game this year, it makes sense to see Nintendo still promoting the release!

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's release in 1996. It stands to reason that previously announced games like New Pokemon Snap and the Nintendo Switch sequel to Detective Pikachu could both release next year. It's also possible that the next generation of Pokemon games could see release, as well. If that does prove to be the case, fans can likely expect to see a full reveal sometime in the next few months. For now, however, fans will simply have to enjoy the content that's currently available!

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you downloaded The Crown Tundra expansion? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!