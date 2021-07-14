Pokemon TCG Adds a Full Art Version of Chubby Pikachu Card From Original Base Set

✖

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will add a new version of one of the most iconic cards from the original Base Set. Later this year, The Pokemon Company will release "Celebrations," a new mini-set containing a mix of classic cards and new cards that bring back old card gimmicks. PokeBeach reports that the upcoming Japanese version of the 25th Anniversary set will contain a total of seven Pikachu cards, including a new full art version of the original "chubby" Pikachu card from the Base Set. The new art is drawn by original card artist Mitsuhiro Arita and shows several Pokemon lurking in the background in places where the card's original frame would have obscured them. You can check out the card below:

Aside from Pikachu, I spy four Pokemon in this artwork... maybe five... See the latest 25th anniversary set info on https://t.co/BBXqTvB8hd: ➡️ https://t.co/6kJaOBagyW#PokemonTCG pic.twitter.com/C06gHVSLj2 — PokeBeach.com💧 (@pokebeach) July 14, 2021

The upcoming set will also contain V and VMAX versions of the Flying Pikachu and Surfing Pikachu cards with updated art inspired by the original card illustrations. The VMAX cards are especially delightful, as they show a mega-sized chubby Pikachu looming over a plane or cruise ship. The set will also contain a Pikachu V-UNION set of cards that includes art by the original Pikachu designer Atsuko Nishida and several other iconic Pokemon card illustrators. A total of 25 different illustrators contributed art for the V-UNION set of cards, which shows a gaggle of Pikachu falling from the heavens.

"Celebrations" is technically a mini-set, and won't have traditional booster packs that are sold individually at retail stores. Instead, fans will need to buy specialty products (such as boxes or tins) that contain mini-booster packs. Each pack will only contain 4 cards. Other confirmed cards include a Dragapult Prime card, Lance's Charizard V, and Dark Syvleon. There will also be reprinted cards from throughout the franchise, including new versions of the Base Set Charizard and Base Set Venusaur. All the cards in the "Celebrations" set will be holofoil cards.

"Celebrations" prodcuts will be released in October of this year.