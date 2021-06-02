Pokemon TCG's 25th Anniversary Card Set Includes Mini-Packs

Some new Pokemon Trading Card Game reveals suggests that the game's upcoming set will be placed in mini-booster packs. Earlier this week, PokeBeach provided readers with the first details about the Pokemon Trading Card Game's upcoming 25th anniversary sets. Like last year's "Shining Fates" and other special expansions, the 25th anniversary card sets will only be available as part of various box and tin products. However, the 25th anniversary booster packs are a bit different than past sets. According to PokeBeach, the 25th anniversary cards will come in "mini-booster packs" that contain 4 cards per pack. Normal-sized booster packs from other expansions (such as Battle Styles or the soon to be released Chilling Reign) will also be included in the sets.

Because we're only getting four cards per pack, this could mean that the actual Anniversary card set is rather small. By comparison, the XY: Evolutions and XY: Generations sets released in conjunction with the Pokemon franchise's 20th anniversary were considered full-sized expansions, but mostly contained reprints of older cards (including original Base Set cards) along with a few promotional cards.

25th Anniversary Pokemon Trading Card game products will include the following:

25th Anniversary Giant Figure Collection : 9 mini booster packs, 3 normal” booster packs, 1 V promo card, 1 VMAX promo card, giant Pikachu figure

: 9 mini booster packs, 3 normal” booster packs, 1 V promo card, 1 VMAX promo card, giant Pikachu figure 25th Anniversary Pikachu V Box : 4 mini booster packs, 2 normal booster packs, 1 Pikachu V promo card, 1 Pikachu V jumbo card

: 4 mini booster packs, 2 normal booster packs, 1 Pikachu V promo card, 1 Pikachu V jumbo card 25th Anniversary Elite Trainer Box : 10 mini booster packs, 5x booster packs, 1 promo card, card sleeves, dice

: 10 mini booster packs, 5x booster packs, 1 promo card, card sleeves, dice 25th Anniversary Collector’s Chest Tin : 6 mini booster packs, 2 booster packs, 3 promo cards, stickers, notepad, mini portfolio

: 6 mini booster packs, 2 booster packs, 3 promo cards, stickers, notepad, mini portfolio 25th Anniversary Pokemon Pin Boxes : 4x mini booster packs, 2 booster packs, 2 promo cards, pin

: 4x mini booster packs, 2 booster packs, 2 promo cards, pin 25th Anniversary Mini Tins: 2 mini booster packs, 1 booster pack, 1 metallic coin

We should hear more news about the 25th Anniversary set, including a formal name for the series, sometime soon. The set will be released in October of this year. The next Pokemon TCG expansion, "Chilling Reign," will be released later this month.