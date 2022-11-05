Pokemon TCG Closes Sword & Shield Era With One More New Charizard Card

The Pokemon Trading Card Game's last Sword & Shield set will include one final new Charizard card. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company officially announced "Crown Zenith," a brand new special set that serves as a capstone of sorts for the Sword & Shield series of cards that have been released over the past three years. The set will contain 160 cards, which will feature a mix of cards unreleased in English and existing cards with brand new artwork. Included in the set are three new Radiant Pokemon, which are the equivalent to Shiny Pokemon in the card game. One of the cards is a Radiant Charizard, with the other two being a Radiant Charjabug and a Radiant Eternatus.

It's unclear whether the Radiant Charizard is a brand new Charizard card or if its a reprint of the last Radiant Charizard Pokemon card released earlier this year as part of the special Pokemon Go crossover set. The Radiant Eternatus and Radiant Charjabug cards appear to be brand new, so it's certainly possible that The Pokemon Company is releasing one more new Charizard card ahead of its planned series switchover.

Earlier this year, The Pokemon Company released a special Ultra Premium Collection boxed set focused on Charizard that contained three foil promo cards of different Charizard cards along with other assorted Charizard promotional material. Charizard has been a particular focus for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, in part because the Galar region's champion Leon used a Charizard as his signature Pokemon.

Crown Zenith, as a special set, won't be available to purchase in individual booster packs. Instead, booster packs will be included in various box and tin products alongside assorted promo cards and material. The set is due to be released in January 2023.