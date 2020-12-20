Pokemon Fan Theory Attempts to Resolve the Creation of Mew and Arceus

✖

Over the years, Pokemon fans have attempted to reconcile some of the contradictory Pokedex entries that have been provided for the legendary and mythical Pokemon. Two that have caused fans a little grief are the entries for Mew and Arceus. Both of their Pokedex entries present their respective creature as the first of all Pokemon. Mew's entry posits that the Psychic-type is the ancestor of all other Pokemon, while Arceus' entry claims that it created all Pokemon life. The Pokedex tends to take some... creative liberties with the backstories for each Pokemon, so fans shouldn't take everything in it as gospel, but user Nitsunekoni on Reddit has attempted to combine the two into a working theory.

The theory from Ninsunekoni can be found embedded below.

Essentially, the theory is that the two preceded Dialga, the Pokemon responsible for the creation of time. Because of that, Arceus can simultaneously be responsible for creating Mew, while Mew can still give birth to the egg that hatches Arecus. It's a little complex, but the theory works as well as any others that we've seen!

Of course, it's worth noting that several Pokemon games take place in different realities; that fact has been firmly established in games like Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. As such, it's entirely possible that both Mew and Arceus can both be the first Pokemon in certain realities.

It's always interesting to see the various ways that fans try to establish their own concepts of how the world of Pokemon works. While the last few Pokemon generations have worked to deepen the lore of the game's world, earlier entries were a bit lighter on story elements, forcing players to fill-in-the-blanks on their own. Despite how far Pokemon has come as a franchise in the nearly 25 years since the release of Pokemon Red and Green, it seems that fans are still looking for ways to create their own theories about the world established in the games. Clearly, this shows just how much the series continues to have an impact on fans!

