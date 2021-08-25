Umbreon is Build-A-Bear's Next Pokemon Plush

✖

Soon, Pokemon fans around the world will be able to stuff an Umbreon's insides full of plush, as the Eevee evolution will be added to Build-A-Bear's growing Pokemon line. Build-A-Bear revealed that Umbreon will be the next Pokemon to receive an plush, with pre-orders available on its website now. The plush Pokemon remains true to its appearance in the video game, with black fur and blood-red eyes staring at trainers who dare to try to cuddle it at night. Umbreon is known for spraying poisonous sweat from its pore and lurking in the darkness to capture its prey, which makes it the perfect Pokemon plush to give to small children. Umbreon is the second Eevee evolution to be released by Build-A-Bear in recent months, following the just-announced Espeon. Both Espeon and Umbreon debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver and have been mainstays of the Pokemon franchise since.

The full description for Umbreon's plush is as follows:

Umbreon is one of the newest Eevee Evolutions at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Make lots of moonlit memories alongside this creature of the night. This Dark-type Pokémon has large ears, red eyes, and black fur with distinctive yellow markings. Pokémon Trainers will love this exclusive bundle, which includes a red Poké Ball cape, purple Poké Ball sleeper and 5-in-1 sound chip for the shadowy Umbreon!

Build-A-Bear has increased the number of Pokemon plushes it releases, with Scorbunny, Espeon, and Mew added to the company's line of toys earlier this year. Other plushes in the line include Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Meowth, Vulpix, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Alolan Vulpix, Piplup, Psyduck, Snubbull, Snorlax, Pichu, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Dragonite. Most Pokemon plushes can be purchased at physical stores based on availability, or from Build-A-Bear's online retail store with a 5-in-1 sound chip. Notably, the Pokemon's outfits (which usually feature Poke Ball theming) can only be purchased through Build-A-Bear's online store.

The full online bundle, which includes a cape, sleeper and sound chip, costs $65, while the plush (with sound chip) costs $40. Please note that online the bundle is available to purchase through Build-A-Bear's website. Pre-orders are available now.