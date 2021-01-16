New Pokemon Unite Gameplay Footage Leaks

✖

In case you forgot, there’s a new Pokemon MOBA in the works called Pokemon Unite that is set to come to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in the future. While The Pokemon Company hasn’t said much about this new game since first revealing it back in 2020, it seems like we may soon be getting a whole lot of new information.

The reason for this belief stems from the fact that a new gameplay video for Pokemon Unite has recently found its way onto YouTube. The video, which was just uploaded today and can be found below, features an entire match starting at the opening Pokemon selection screen all the way up until the post-game lobby and accompanying main menu. The footage that we see centers around a player controlling Charizard but other Pokemon such as Slowbro, Absol, Snorlax, and Lucario are also featured.

If you’re wondering just how this gameplay has come about in the first place, Pokemon Unite is actually going through a closed beta phase right now. The only downside is that this beta is only available in China right now. The in-game text from the gameplay video surely gave this away if you already watched it for yourself. For now, there are no plans to bring this same beta to other regions but that might change in the future.

The plus side to this whole situation is that for Pokemon Unite to be holding a beta at all means that a formal release could be coming sooner than we think. In all likelihood, the game will undergo addition beta phases in other regions across the world in the coming months before then releasing afterward. While this isn't a guarantee by any means, other multiplayer games, especially those on mobile, tend to follow this pattern.

Of course, if any revelations are made about Pokemon Unite in the near future, we'll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can keep following all of our coverage on the game in the future right here.