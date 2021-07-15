Pokemon Unite Release Date Revealed, Free Pokemon Available at Launch

Pokemon Unite will be released next week as a free download for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced that its upcoming MOBA-style game Pokemon Unite will be released for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st. Pokemon Unite will be free to download for all players, although it does comes with in-game purchases that allow players to unlock Pokemon and outfits using paid in-game currency. Additionally, any player who downloads and logs into the game by August 31st will receive the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora for free. Pokemon Unite also released a new trailer to celebrate the pending launch, which can be found up above.

Pokemon Unite is a new MOBA-style game developed by TenCent, a well-known developer of primarily mobile games like Arena of Valor. Gameplay involves two teams of Pokemon battling to collect Aeos Energy by defeating both wild Pokemon and Pokemon on their opponent's team and then depositing that energy in their opponent's goal to score points. Players also collect Exp. Points to level up their Pokemon, which causes them to evolve and unlock new moves. Each Pokemon eventually learns a powerful Unite Move with different effects and abilities.

The game will initially have about 20 Pokemon in the starting roster, with more planned as post-launch editions. Confirmed Pokemon include a mix of popular Pokemon like Pikachu, Charizard, Venusaur, and Lucario, and more unconventional choices like Eldegoss, Dwebble, and Cramorant. Each Pokemon will fit into one of five different roles and will have different abilities. Pokemon can be unlocked either using the game's free currency (earned by playing matches) or via the game's premium currency.

Zeraora is a newly announced Pokemon for Pokemon Unite, and you can check out the Pokemon's full abilities in the trailer released earlier today.

This Electric-type Mythical Pokémon is fast as lightning, catching opponents and dealing massive damage in the blink of an eye. Zeraora’s Unite Move sends out a powerful electric blast, creating a zone of plasma around its strike zone. #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/3OugXoDPwA — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 15, 2021

A mobile version of Pokemon Unite will also be released later this year and will include cross-play options.

