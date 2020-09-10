Pokimane Announces Twitch Return Date

✖

It appears that Imane "Pokimane" Anys will return to the world of streaming starting tomorrow. Back in August, the popular streamer announced she was planning to take a month off from Twitch as she apparently had not taken a break since graduating high school more than six years ago. Now that more than a month has passed, Pokimane took to Twitter today to share the news that she'll be returning to the streaming platform at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET tomorrow. As of this writing, it is not known what she'll be streaming. The Tweet announcing her return can be found below.

official return stream:

this friday 12PM PST / 3PM EST 🗓️ see you there ☺️ pic.twitter.com/CDGtqsqDx3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 9, 2020

In her Tweet announcing the break, Pokimane told her followers that she was hoping to focus on her mental health. While the streamer mentioned that she felt fortunate to be working during the pandemic when so many others have lost their jobs, she also stated that she had been feeling burned out. At the time, the streamer stated that she expected the break to last for a month, but listed no return date. After four weeks, it seems that the streamer is recharged, and ready to return.

While streaming seems like a dream job for a lot of people, the reality is that it can take a heavy toll on those that do it on a professional basis. The amount of time required to establish and maintain subscribers can be very taxing. Last month, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins similarly opened up about his need for a break, and how he even considered retiring. As more streamers open up about their personal needs and mental health, it just might encourage others to avoid waiting too long before taking breaks.

Pokimane has been streaming since 2013. The streamer usually plays games such as Fortnite and League of Legends, and won the Shorty Award for Twitch Streamer of the Year in 2018. Back in February, Pokimane donated $50,000 to the University of California, Irvine's esports program. The program is the first such in the country, and the scholarship allows the school to award $2500 to one student yearly, starting in 2022.

Are you a fan of Pokimane's streams? Are you happy to see the streamer return?