Pokimane Announces Break From Streaming and Social Media

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has announced that she will be taking a break from streaming and social media. The announcement came on Twitter, where Pokimane cited the global pandemic and her mental health as reasons for the break. The streamer says that she has not taken any kind of a break since graduating high school more than six years ago, and is in need of some personal time to rest and recharge. Pokimane did not announce an official end date for the break, but she did say she will be taking "a month off." You can read Pokimane's full announcement in the Tweet below.

In the Tweet, Pokimane states that she feels "very lucky to be able to work during a pandemic," in reference to the economic downturn that has seen millions around the country unemployed. The coronavirus pandemic has put an enormous amount of stress on just about everyone in the world, and Pokimane's break could help others to take similar actions for their own mental health.

It's certainly refreshing to see someone with a following like Pokimane's discussing the importance of mental health during this time. It's sometimes easy to forget what enormous pressure content creators are under at the moment. With so many people around the world practicing social distancing, everyone is looking for new content to consume, and many creators are putting considerable stress on themselves to keep fans happy, rather than focusing on their own needs.

Pokimane began streaming in 2013, with a focus on games such as Fortnite and League of Legends. In 2018, Pokimane won the Shorty Award for Twitch Streamer of the Year. Earlier this year, she donated $50,000 to the University of California, Irvine's esports program, allowing the school to award a $2500 yearly scholarship starting in 2022.

While the break will likely come as a disappointment to the many fans Pokimane has accumulated over the years, it's clear that her decision was the best one for her mental health. The streamer's time off should help her to return at the time that's right for her, and her words just might inspire others to take similar time off for their own health.

