Portal 2 Fans Celebrate the Game's 10th Anniversary

Somehow, it has now been 10 full years since Portal 2 first released. Yes, the iconic puzzle game from Valve released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC all the way back on April 18, 2011. And even though it has been such a long time since its arrival, it's clear that fans haven't forgotten about the game even a little bit as social media was filled with messages today celebrating the title's anniversary.

Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms today were filled to the brim with fans looking back on Portal 2 as the game turns ten years old. Many who talked about the game had virtually nothing bad to say about it, stating that it remains one of the most memorable single-player experiences from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Others went as far as to say that the game is one that they can't even find a single flaw with. Honestly, I'm hard-pressed to disagree with them.

As you might expect, though, the anniversary of Portal 2 coming about also led other fans to wonder about where the heck Portal 3 might be. Although Valve, the studio behind the Portal series has largely shied away from game development in recent years, its return to the spotlight with Half-Life: Alyx last year perhaps means that maybe Portal could come back in the future as well. However, quite a number of fans aren't getting their hopes up about this notion whatsoever.

Still, even if Portal 3 never does come about, that doesn't change the fact that Portal 2 is still a fantastic game to this day. And considering how much love it has received on its 10th anniversary, I imagine a lot of people will continue to feel strongly about it well into the future.

