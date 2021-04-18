Portal 2 Fans Celebrate the Game's 10th Anniversary
Somehow, it has now been 10 full years since Portal 2 first released. Yes, the iconic puzzle game from Valve released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC all the way back on April 18, 2011. And even though it has been such a long time since its arrival, it's clear that fans haven't forgotten about the game even a little bit as social media was filled with messages today celebrating the title's anniversary.
Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms today were filled to the brim with fans looking back on Portal 2 as the game turns ten years old. Many who talked about the game had virtually nothing bad to say about it, stating that it remains one of the most memorable single-player experiences from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Others went as far as to say that the game is one that they can't even find a single flaw with. Honestly, I'm hard-pressed to disagree with them.
As you might expect, though, the anniversary of Portal 2 coming about also led other fans to wonder about where the heck Portal 3 might be. Although Valve, the studio behind the Portal series has largely shied away from game development in recent years, its return to the spotlight with Half-Life: Alyx last year perhaps means that maybe Portal could come back in the future as well. However, quite a number of fans aren't getting their hopes up about this notion whatsoever.
Still, even if Portal 3 never does come about, that doesn't change the fact that Portal 2 is still a fantastic game to this day. And considering how much love it has received on its 10th anniversary, I imagine a lot of people will continue to feel strongly about it well into the future.
Be sure to keep reading along if you'd like to see some of the best messages from today celebrating the 10th anniversary of Portal 2!
The Cake is a Lie
Happy Portal 2 release date day!! Here's a totally real cake to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/nY7tdbUxXD— THE ASS WHOOPER: REBOOTED! (@AssWooperReboot) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Developer Thinks Back to Working on the Game
It's strange, Left 4 Dead feels like we made it a few years ago and Portal 2 about 30 years ago. I miss laughing at Jay and Erik's neurosis and the strange ways it manifested the closer we got to launch... good times. https://t.co/zGYBLC1hrU— Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Pulling an All-Nighter
Man... happy 10th anniversary to one of the best games I ever played. Remember staying up all night waiting for it to unlock on steam in a call with friends ;__; love you portal 2 pic.twitter.com/BhqWqI4eSC— Beefy™ (@gatchmon) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Don't Make Us Wait for Portal 3!
Can't quite believe it but Portal 2 released 10 YEARS AGO today.
Something tells me we'll be waiting at least another 10 years for Portal 3... come on Valve please 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L6coDBwyOT— Jon (@MrDalekJD) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Discord Chimes In
flashback to arguing with your sibling for 3 hours before realizing you could fling yourselves at each other. happy 10th anniversary portal 2 🍰 pic.twitter.com/PJ8hpwkH2N— Discord (@discord) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Valve Insider Tyler McVicker Got His Start with Portal
Portal 2 is the only reason I started doing YouTube.— Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Is Portal 2 Perfect?
i genuinely don’t think that portal 2 has a single flaw. like i cannot name a single problem with that game it’s literally perfect— zorb (@wizard0rb) April 18, 2021
prevnext
Where Does the Time Go?
portal 2 was released 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/7buwzU7pnT— T9 (@Thafnine) April 18, 2021
prev