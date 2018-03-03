President Trump Says He Will Meet With “Gaming Execs” Next Week, But Nothing Is Happening

UPDATE: Well, we’re not sure who these “gaming execs” are, but it doesn’t sound like it’s actually any of our higher-ups. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier recently took to Twitter, noting that, “The ESA, the lobbyist group representing most major video game companies (EA, Activision, etc), says it and its members have NOT been invited to any meeting with President Trump.” Welp.

ORIGINAL STORY: In the face of the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 dead, president Donald Trump has addressed concern over violence that affects children, namely in video games and violence.

But instead of just speaking on the matter, it appears Trump is actually going to look into it further. A report from GamesIndustry International notes that he will be meeting with gaming execs next week to discuss the subject of school safety.

Which gaming execs hasn’t been discussed, but it’s likely that a number of people from first and third-party publishers may be involved in the meeting, as well as possibly someone from the ESA, a group that instates the Entertainment Software Ratings Board rating system that video games currently use. (One of the complaints Trump had was that video games don’t have a rating system – even though they clearly do.)

This isn’t the first time that a leader has spoken to members of the game industry regarding violence in games. Back in 2012, following a school shooting in Newtown, then-president Barack Obama asked his vice president, Joe Biden, to form a task force in the hopes of finding solutions to the situation, including talking with several gaming executives. It didn’t end up leading to any sort of revamped system or anything like that, so it’s unknown if Trump will be looking at a similar solution, or something more drastic.

Here’s hoping the discussion covers a number of angles, such as how several clinical studies indicate that video game violence do not resort to regular violence, or, for that matter, the disregard of some parents to watch the content that their kids are playing. (We can’t tell you the number of times we walked into a GameStop and saw some parents buying a Call of Duty game for their 12-year old kid, even though the employee made it very clear that it wasn’t a product for them.)

We’ll keep you informed if anything comes out of the discussion, or if any particular execs get involved with it. Here’s hoping we see a good resolution out of it, instead of, again, drastic steps that don’t need to be taken.