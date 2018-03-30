Cancelled Prey 2 Game Looks Awesome in New Footage

Seems like a good day to post a short video I was sent from @humanheadgames cancelled Prey 2. Still look forward to the day that I have more to share. #prototypes #prey2 pic.twitter.com/3Fl0lB4puN — Andrew Borman (@Borman18) March 24, 2018

New footage of Bethesda‘s cancelled Prey 2 game has emerged showcasing promising and gritty sci-fi first-person shooter action that we will sadly never get to play.

Obtained by Andrew Borman, a digital Games Curator at the Museum of Play in Rochester, NY — via the game’s developer Human Head Studios — the new footage is only a brief 50 seconds long, but yet appears to show a game that looks quite far in development, which matches up with reports that it wasn’t far from completion before Bethesda pulled the plug.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, Borman notes that he’s looking forward to the day when he will have more to share, seemingly applying that he either has more footage of the cancelled project or expects to obtain more in the future.

For those that don’t know: Prey 2 was a first-person shooter being developed by Human Head Studios and published by Bethesda as a planned sequel to the 2006 Prey. It was first announced by 3D realms in 2006, but development didn’t begin for it until 2009 when the rights of the IP transferred to ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, who formally announced it in 2011. Later that year development ceased, halting as the game reached alpha release state. An official reason has never been divulged for why it was cancelled, but industry have since rumors circulated saying it wasn’t meeting Bethesda’s expectations, and that the whole decision was a bit of a fiasco in itself.

As you may know, Bethesda announced a reboot to the franchise in 2016, which it released the following year as Prey. Developed by Arkane Studios, the title took the series’ thematic concepts, but scrapped the previous work of Human Head Studios, creating a BioShock-esq action game in favor of a first-person shooter.

As for the parties involved, Human Head Studios is currently working on Rune: Ragnarok, while Bethesda has been teasing some new DLC for Prey. As for whether Bethesda has plans for a new Prey 2, remains to be seen. While Prey was received quite warmly by critics, it failed to set the world on fire in terms of sales.