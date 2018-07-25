Prey Launches Surprise Mooncrash DLC With New Trailer

Bethesda unveiled the long-awaited Prey DLC called Mooncrash, a lunar expansion that’s available right now.

The DLC was unveiled during Bethesda’s press conference that’s taking place right now prior to the official E3 kickoff. Prey’s latest trailer revealed a first look at the moon DLC that many expected to be released at some point in time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prior to this reveal, the Prey team has been teasing the DLC for a while now with several cryptic messages. This marks the first DLC that Bethesda’s space game has received, but even though Prey officially launched just over a year ago in May 2017, there’s still without a doubt a dedicated fanbase that’s ready to return to Talos 1 and beyond.

What’s even better about the DLC is that it’s available right now, so you don’t have to wait at all to get your hands on it if you still have a copy of Prey. Bethesda shared more details on the now-available DLC through an article shared shortly after the reveal.

“In Mooncrash, players take on the role of a hacker named Peter who’s stationed aboard a spy satellite tasked with intercepting TranStar communications. Shortly after the events of Prey, TranStar’s secret moon base stops transmitting – and now it’s up to Peter to find out why. Trapped on the station and bound by a ruthless contract with TranStar rival KASMA Corp, Peter’s only hope of seeing his family again is uncovering the moon base’s lost secrets. Against all odds, Peter must escape a TranStar base rife with enemies and hazards… with the goals – and loot – changing each time you play. The further you go, the better the loot – and the better your chances for survival in your next spin through Mooncrash.”

Prey players can purchase Mooncrash in two different versions. If you’ve already got a copy of the game, you can buy it as a standalone DLC for $20. For those who never experienced the game or just want it again, a digital deluxe edition is also available that includes the base game and DLC. No matter which version you purchase, Bethesda announced that players will get even more content with free update available now that includes a Story Mode, New Game +, and a Survival Mode.

“Whichever option you choose, all players (including those who already own the base game) will get three free updates: Story Mode, for those looking to casually experience the game’s immersive narrative; Survival Mode, which will put your veteran cosmonaut to the test with hardcore hazards like oxygen levels and bleeding; and New Game +, which gives all players a whole new reason to return to Prey after they complete the game.”

Prey’s Mooncrash DLC is now available.