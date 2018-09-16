Fantasy RPG ‘Project Awakening’ Announced For PS4

Japan-based Cygames has unveiled a brand-new PlayStation 4 exclusive called Project Awakening, a high-fantasy action-RPG featuring dragons and colossal monsters.

In development by Cygames Osaka, Project Awakening is being pitched as a “high-end” console game, and it’s new spectacular trailer attests to that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to boasting gorgeous graphics and cinematics, the new trailer showcases a little bit of the game’s combat, which looks like the baby of Monster Hunter, Shadow of the Colossus, Scalebound, and Dark Souls, or in other words, terrific.

In the trailer we also get to see a little bit of the game’s environment’s. There’s a lot of ruins, which perhaps suggests some type of post-apocalyptic or doomsday fantasy setting, but that isn’t clear.

What is clear is there are Medieval influences, from the weapons and armors, to the more obvious knight helmet rolling in the trailer.

And then at the end of the trailer it cuts to what appears like a horde of giants marching the way of the protagonist. Whether these are the main enemies in the game remains to be seen, but they sure did create for an ominous scene.

Details on the game, including its plot, are currently quite scarce. The game was revealed back in 2016, but this is the first time we’ve seen anything of substance from it.

It is believed the game began development back in late 2015 or early 2016, and with Cygames behind it — there is undoubtedly a ton of resources and money being throw into this game, which is being crafted by a veteran team. In other words, this has big hit written all over it, but for now, it seems quite a way off.

At the moment, there is no release date or even release window, and the only confirmed platform is PlayStation 4. Hopefully we will learn more later this year at PSX 2018, though it may be 2019 before we see Project Awakening again.

As always, be sure to hit the comments section and let us know what you think? How do you think the game looks? I personally think it’s too early to tell, but this is a terrific first impression.