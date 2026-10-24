PS2 Remake From 2007 Now Available on PS5 for $2

A PS2 classic from 2007 is now available on both PS5 and PS4 for $2 via the PlayStation Store. This is the lowest price ever for the nearly 20-year-old action-adventure game, which itself is a remake of a 1996 PS1 game. That said, it is only a price available on the PS Store until November 5. After this, the 90% discount that is making this absurdly low price happen will expire. To this end, it is unlikely the game will ever be available for cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store or anywhere else.

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The game in question was released by developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Eidos Interactive back in 2007, and at launch, it was only on PS2. It would eventually come to other platforms, but initially it was a PS2 exclusive. This game is Tomb Raider: Anniversary, a remake of the 1996 original Tomb Raider for PS1. While a remake of the very first game in the series, its placement in the series is a bit odd. In addition to being the 8th game in the series, it is the second in the Legend trilogy, serving as a follow-up to 2006’s Tomb Raider: Legend, which rebooted the series. This game is also on sale on the PlayStation Store, but only 80% off. As a result, it is $3.99 rather than $1.99. Unfortunately, the third game in the trilogy, Tomb Raider: Underworld, is not currently available on the PlayStation Store, and is rather stranded on the PS3.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it earned an 81 on GameRankings back in the day. While it is technically the middle game in the aforementioned rebooted trilogy, it is actually the first game in terms of sequence. To this end, it is a prequel to Tomb Raider: Legend. That said, it’s remade with this game and its rebooted Lara Croft in mind. Due to all of this, it is a great entry point not just into this particular trilogy, but the series as a whole, because it is easier to revisit compared to the 1996 original. Further, there is a new remake of the original on the way, but it’s set to make some contentious changes.

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A Fan-Favorite on the PlayStation Store

While Tomb Raider: Anniversary is nearly two decades old, it still holds up well. This is evident by its rating on the PlayStation Store with PS5 and PS4 users. To this end, it has a 4.56 out of 5 stars across more than 2,300 user reviews, with 81% of these user reviews rating the game a perfect 5/5 stars. The next highest percentage of the share is 8%, which is 4/5 stars.

Those who decide to check out the 2007 PS2 classic should expect, on average, about 12 to 15 hours from the game. The bottom end of this range is reflective of a mainline playthrough, while the top end factors in side content. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 20 hours with the PS2 game. This provides up to 10 hours of content per dollar, which is great value on the PS Store.