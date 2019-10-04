You Can Now Play Three Big PS4 Exclusives on PC, Kinda

Thanks to a new update to PlayStation Now, you can now play three big PS4 exclusives on your PC via the service. More specifically, PlayStation Now recently add God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and inFAMOUS: Second Son to its library, marking the first time you can play the three big PS4 exclusives on PC. You don’t need a PS4 to use PlayStation Now, but unlike on the PS4, you can only stream the games on PC, which means you might have to sacrifice a little bit of visual fidelity and performance depending on your Internet quality. Further, all three games will only be in the service until January 2, 2020. Meaning, you only have three months to play them on PC, though this shouldn’t be a problem given that none of them are very long.

Obviously, the highlight of these three is God of War, one of the highest-rated games of the generation. It released last year, and is currently sitting at a 94 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t wait for all of you to take this journey,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “It may sound grossly hyperbolic, but I feel perfectly confident in saying that God of War, and the story it tells, belongs alongside many of the greatest works of modern fiction across any medium. It is truly one of the great fantasy adventures of our lifetime, and one that I foresee us all returning to for years to come.”

For those that missed it: these three games were added as part of a much larger update to PlayStation Now, which saw it drop drastically in price to just $10 a month. This brings it on par with Xbox Game Pass in this regard. At the moment, it remains to be seen if Sony plans to add other big PS4 exclusives to the library, but if it does, you’d assume it would be via limited windows like these three. What also remains to be seen is whether Sony will adopt Xbox Game Pass’ new first-party release strategy for the PS5; meaning will it start releasing its marquee PS5 games into PlayStation Now at launch?

For more news, media, and information on all things PlayStation 4, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here.