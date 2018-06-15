There Are Still More PS4 Exclusives To Be Announced Says Sony

For its E3 2017 press conference, Sony Interactive Entertainment decided to focus on four upcoming PS4 exclusive bangers: Death Stranding, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The conference — apart from perhaps its unorthodox style of presentation — was largely praised, with each of the four games shining in their extended demos, particularly Spider-Man and Ghost of Tsushima.

Beyond these four heavyweights, there were a few third-party games sprinkled in — such as Remedy Entertainment’s new game Control, the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Destiny 2. In other words, the conference was heavy in quality, but light in quantity, especially from a first-party front.

The speculative Internet naturally did its thing with this, speculating that perhaps this is the last wave of exclusive PlayStation 4 games hitting before the next-generation arrives.

And this seemed plausible. Looking ahead, there’s only a few other PS4 exclusive titles in the pipeline, such as Dreams, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Concrete Genie, Fighting Ex Layer, and Wild, but in terms of unannounced exclusives, it seems perfectly possible Sony had closed up that port in anticipation of next-gen. But that isn’t the case, at least not entirely.

According to Shuhei Yoshida, President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, there are still more unannounced PS4 exclusives.

“In terms of unannounced PS4 titles in development, yes there are,” said Yoshida replying to a question about whether Sony was done announcing PS4 exclusives.

As you can see, Yoshida didn’t specifically name drop exclusives, rather simply says PS4 titles. Noticing the difference, the executive is asked whether specifically there’s another unannounced exclusive in development, to which Yoshida confirms there is, but he and Sony are — obviously — not ready to talk about anything.

Whether Yoshida is referring to a first-party PS4 exclusive, a second-party PS4 exclusive, or a third-party PS4 exclusive, isn’t clear. The answer to this question perhaps lies within when the next-gen systems will arrive. Current rumors and reports reckon they will hit possibly in 2020, which doesn’t leave very much room for a substantial unannounced PS4 exclusive to be announced and released.

