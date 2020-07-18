PlayStation Makes 5 Popular PS4 Games $5 for Limited Time

PlayStation, via the PlayStation Store, has made five popular PS4 games $5 or less for a limited time. Over on the digital storefront, PlayStation is currently running two substantial promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. And across these two sales are numerous dirt-cheap games, including five relatively popular PS4 games that range from $3 to $5.

As mentioned, these days are available for a very limited time. In other words, the prices below are the prices at the moment of publishing. By the time you read this and click on the links, the prices may change. So, if you see a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather later.

Below, you can check out and read more about all five games. Included are not only trailers and game descriptions, but pricing information and a link to each game's store page: