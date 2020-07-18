PlayStation Makes 5 Popular PS4 Games $5 for Limited Time
PlayStation, via the PlayStation Store, has made five popular PS4 games $5 or less for a limited time. Over on the digital storefront, PlayStation is currently running two substantial promotional sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. And across these two sales are numerous dirt-cheap games, including five relatively popular PS4 games that range from $3 to $5.
As mentioned, these days are available for a very limited time. In other words, the prices below are the prices at the moment of publishing. By the time you read this and click on the links, the prices may change. So, if you see a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather later.
Below, you can check out and read more about all five games. Included are not only trailers and game descriptions, but pricing information and a link to each game's store page:
FAR CRY 3
Pitch: "Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realize that the only way to escape this darkness… is to embrace it."
Price: $2.99prevnext
OUTLAST 2
Pitch: "You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch. You're following a trail of clues that started with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe. The investigation has lead you miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do."
Price: $4.99prevnext
AMNESIA: COLLECTION
Pitch: Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below.
Price: $4.49prevnext
KNACK 2
Pitch: "Meet Knack, a little guy with surprising moves and the ability to transform from big to small and back again in this family-friendly adventure from the developers at PlayStation."0comments
Price: $4.99prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.