These 5 PS4 Games Are Just $3 for a Limited Time
Sony has discounted five different PS4 games over on the PlayStation Store to less than $3. In other words, you can currently grab five solid PS4 games for just $15. To put that into context, $15 is a fairly average price point for a smaller PSN game on the PS4 store. To pocket 5 games, some of which are AAA releases and quality, for the same price is probably the best deal you're going to come across this week.
Included in these five games are recent Metal Gear Solid and Battlefield releases, as well as some popular smaller titles. And one of these games, in particular, is ideal right now as the world continues to practice social distancing, which means many are missing out on some of their favorites pastimes and activities.
Below, you can check out all five games currently less than $3. Included is not only a trailer of the game, but an official description, pricing information, and a link to the store page.
Battlefield 1
Description: "Experience the dawn of all-out war only in Battlefield 1. Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Use innovative weaponry and vehicles as you battle across the land, air, and sea, and adapt your tactics to earth-shattering destruction."
Price: $2.99prevnext
Gonner
Description: "Gonner is a tough as hell procedurally-generated 2D platformer with roguelike elements, following the largely misunderstood and altruistic Ikk on a journey to cheer up his only friend in this world—a giant landbound whale named Sally—by searching for just the right trinket in the deep and dark places nearby."
Price: $2.99prevnext
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Description: "Set in 1975, Naked Snake (aka 'Big Boss;) is tasked to infiltrate a site on Cuban soil. On a mission to extract long-lost allies being held hostage and interrogated by a shadow military group among other objectives, Snake must use stealth and operational tactics to understand the truth behind the complex motives of the all-powerful Patriots and their mission to create a global war economy."
Price: $2.99prevnext
Pure Pool
Description: "Let the makers of Hustle Kings transport you to the slick and exciting world of Pure Pool. Experience a living, breathing, bustling Pool Hall from the convenience of your living room – all wrapped up in VooFoo Studios signature jaw-dropping visuals! Whether you prefer to spend your time playing solo or weighing up against the competition, connect and prepare to be blown away by the next best thing to real-life Pool."
Price: $2.49prevnext
Dead Island: Retro Revenge
Description: "Time for some 16-bit retro revenge! Hell-bent on saving his cat, Max must carve a bloody path through a zombie-infested California, tearing his way through hordes of the undead, battalions of corrupt soldiers, and a slew of evil-minded ex-cons. Pull off crazy combos, collect power-ups, wield superweapons, and unleash insane magic attacks as you fight to become the amazing 16-bit side-scrolling hero you've always believed yourself to be!"0comments
Price: $2.99prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.