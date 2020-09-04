These 10 AAA PS4 Games Are on Sale for Just $5

Sony has launched two big new PlayStation Store sales, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included in this are some absurdly cheap games and deep discounts. For example, across both sales, there's currently not one, not two, but 10 AAA PS4 games available for less than $5 each. In fact, in some cases, the games cost as little as $3. Within these 10 games are series like Star Wars, FIFA, Deus Ex, and Tomb Raider. Meanwhile, there's even a Sony-published PS4 exclusive as well, which rarely get discounted to $5. As always, it's important to remember these are limited-time deals. More specifically, once September 17 hits, all of these games will return to their normal price points. In other words, if you see something that tickles your fancy, be sure to hop on it sooner rather than later. Below, you can check out all 10 games. This includes a description of each game, a trailer, pricing information, and a link to the game's PlayStation Store page.

The Order: 1886 About: "The Order: 1886 introduces players to a unique vision of Victorian-Era London where Man uses advanced technology to battle a powerful and ancient foe. As Galahad, a member of an elite order of Knights, join a centuries-old war against a powerful threat that will determine the course of history forever in this intense third-person action-adventure shooter." Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Star Wars Battlefront II About: "Embark on an endless Star Wars action experience from the bestselling Star Wars HD videogame franchise of all time. Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron from an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new Star Wars hero - Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier - and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years." Price: $3.99 LINK prevnext

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst About: "Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam and Faith in at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy. This is Mirror's Edge for this generation, raising the bar for immersion in action-adventure games." Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided About: "The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have been deemed outcasts, segregated from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy." Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

FIFA 20 About: "Powered by Frostbite, EA Sports FIFA 20 for PlayStation4 brings two sides of The World’s Game to life - the prestige of the professional stage and an all-new authentic street football experience in EA Sports Volta Football. FIFA 20 innovates across the game, Football Intelligence unlocks an unprecedented platform for gameplay realism, FIFA Ultimate Team offers more ways to build your dream squad, and EA Sports Volta Football returns the game to the street, with an authentic form of small-sided football." Price: $4.79 LINK prevnext

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition About: "A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads. Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You'll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover." Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition About: The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure has been rebuilt for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Endure high-octane combat, customize weapons and gear, and overcome grueling environments to survive Lara’s first adventure. Price: $2.99 LINK prevnext

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition About: "Respawn Entertainment gives you the most advanced titan technology in its new, single-player campaign & multiplayer experience. Combine & conquer with new titans & pilots, deadlier weapons, & customization and progression systems that help you and your titan flow as one unstoppable killing force." Price: $4.49 LINK prevnext

Zombie Army Trilogy About: "Experience gut-wrenching third-person horror and intense co-op action from the creators of Sniper Elite 3. In the dying flames of World War Two, Hitler has unleashed one final, unholy gamble – a legion of undead super soldiers that threatens to overwhelm the whole of Europe. Battle through THREE epic campaigns across 15 adrenaline-pumping levels. Brave the irradiated wastes of Germany solo, or fight back-to-back in online co-op for 2-4 players. Defeat harrowing legions of flaming zombies, armored skeletons, undead snipers, fire demons, chainsaw-wielding elites ... and worse ... before facing the demonic Führer himself. Tactically dismember the occult hordes with iconic weapons and explosive traps, then watch every putrid lung burst, every rotten bone shatter with the return of the infamous X-ray Kill Camera. Finally, face your fears in the ultimate test: a brutal Horde Mode for 1-4 players across 5 blood-curdling maps." Price: $4.99 LINK prevnext