Newly Designed PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset Coming This Month

This morning Sony announced that it would be re-launching a newly designed Gold Wireless Headset for PlayStation 4, which will retail this month for $99.99. UPDATE: You can pre-order it on Amazon right here. The original Gold Wireless Headset was something that I personally enjoyed using for many months when they were first introduced, and the only reason I phased them out is because I started using a Blue Yeti microphone for my PS4 broadcasts, which I could plug my Bose headphones directly into. For straight-up plug-and-play online gaming, though, the Gold Wireless Headset is about as good as it gets.

“The headset maintains everything you loved,” the PlayStation Blog explains, “while featuring a new sleek design with refined over-ear cushions that make it even more comfortable for long gaming sessions. The high fidelity 7.1 virtual surround sound intensifies the audio experience within compatible games. And the augmented noise-cancelling hidden microphones provide crisp, clear communication with your friends and teammates.”

The hidden microphone was by far my favorite feature on the original headset. I’ve always thought that gamer headsets looked so tacky with those long microphones stretching from your ear to your mouth. I always felt like I was working a shift at a call center while wearing traditional gaming headsets, but these bad boys integrate the microphone up in the ear cups themselves. I played a lot of Rainbow Six Siege with those things on, and my teammates never had any issues understanding me.

The other nice thing about this headset is, since it’s designed to work specifically with the PlayStation 4, Sony has released a headset companion app that you can download straight to your console. This app will come with several audio EQ presets, which emphasize certain ranges of sound depending on what type of game you’re playing. You may want to hear different things while playing Rainbow Six, for example, than you might while playing something like Final Fantasy XV. Playing around with those presets and finding the settings you like for each game type is nice, and makes this feel like a personalized, premium product.

Sony is also promising that this headset will fit perfectly while using PlayStation VR, which is something that I’ll have to see to believe. If it works, this will be a godsend for PSVR owners who like to use over-the-ear headphones. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

