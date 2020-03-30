New Video Games Out This Week: Resident Evil 3, Persona 5 Royal, and More

The first week of April is here, and it’s arrived with a few big releases, and plenty of smaller, supplementary releases. More specifically, this week, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC players can experience one an all time survival-horror classic remade from the ground up, stage grand heists with your friends during class, compete in a violent ballet, wreck havoc with a snakeybus, and lay waste of a horde of Nazi zombies.

As always, if you’re looking for a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week on every single video game platform in existence, then you’re in the wrong saloon. Around here, we don’t have time to check out every game dropping this week. What we do have is a rundown on every single salient new video game releasing this week. Emphasis on salient. On top of the newest and hottest debut releases, ports, remasters, and remakes are included, as are meaty DLC releases and expansions. However, what’s not included are inconsequential releases or games that are dropping into early access. Lastly, while the occasional mobile or Google Stadia game will sneaker their way on here, this series is largely concerned with traditional console and PC games.

NOTE: Games are ordered in significance, and significance is determined by me, which means there’s absolutely zero significance to the ordering.

PICK OF THE WEEK: RESIDENT EVIL 3

Pitch: “Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe where four survivors face-off against a sinister Mastermind.”

Release Date: April 3

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

PERSONA 5 ROYAL

Pitch: “Wear the mask. Reveal your truth. Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways!”

Release Date: March 31

Platforms: PS4

MY FRIEND PEDRO

Pitch: “My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.”

Release Date: April 2

Platforms: PS4

ZOMBIE ARMY TRILOGY

Pitch: “Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army. Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle!”

Release Date: March 31

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

SNAKEYBUS

Pitch: “Snakeybus is an absurd arcade-driving game and frantic score-chasing experience where the biggest danger is yourself! Wind through city streets, pick up as many passengers as you can and deliver them to their destination to increase your score AND the length of your bus!”

Release Date: March 31 (PS4), April 2 (Nintendo Switch), April 3 (Xbox One)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

THE COMPLEX

Pitch: “The Complex is an interactive sci-fi thriller movie from the publishers of Late Shift and The Bunker. After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. Your actions and your relationship with other characters will lead you to one of eight suspenseful endings.”

Release Date: March 31, 2020

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

PODE

Pitch: “Pode is a co-op puzzle exploration game about a rock and a fallen star working together to solve ancient puzzles in a stunning environment inspired by Norwegian art and culture. Travelling through the insides of a mysterious and magical mountain, Bulder and Glo breathe life into an ancient sleeping world and explore the ruins of a long lost civilization with their unique talents and abilities. Only by helping each other can these unlikely adventure companions solve the ancient puzzles that open the secret passageways up the caverns of Mount Fjellheim.”

Release Date: April 3

Platforms: PC

CURIOUS EXPEDITION

Pitch: “Curious Expedition is a roguelike expedition simulation set in the late 19th century. Take the role of famous historical personalities and venture forth on expeditions to unexplored regions on a quest for fame, science and, of course, fortune! Don your pith helmet and khakis and make your way through a lush, procedurally generated world full of wonder and mystery.”

Release Date: March 31 (PS4), April 2 (Nintendo Switch), and April 3 (Xbox One)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

TY THE TASMANIAN TIGER

Pitch: “G’day Mate. Are you ready to explore the wilds of the Australian Outback in this remastered version of the classic game, TY the Tasmanian Tiger? Join TY on a RIPPER of an adventure to free his family from the Dreaming, through 17 levels of the Australian Outback, in their old-school 3D platforming glory!”

Release Date: March 31

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

OPERENCIA: THE STOLEN SUN

Pitch: “Operencia: The Stolen Sun embraces everything you love about classic first-person dungeon-crawlers, enhancing the old-school turn-based RPG experience with modern sensibilities. Gather your team of memorable characters and guide them through a world inspired by Central European mythology, where history meets legend.”

Release Date: March 31

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

SOMETIMES ALWAYS MONSTERS

Pitch: “Sometimes Always Monsters is a narrative roleplaying life simulator filled with choices. You play a recently married author who joins a cross-country bus tour to promote your next upcoming novel. Along the way, you hear about vicious rumours claiming you’re a total fraud. As you journey through five unique cities, meet fans and critics alike, and make friends with your fellow busmates, it’ll be your choices that help unravel the conspiracy laid against you.”

Release Date: April 2

Platforms: PC

TOTALLY RELIABLY DELIVERY SERVICE

Pitch: “Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver! Join up to three of your friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Delivery attempted, that’s a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!”

Release Date: April 1

Platforms: Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One